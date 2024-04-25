Sign up
Previous
Photo 3038
Red leaves of Autumn
I love the bokeh background behind these red leaves too. A glorious show of autumn colour
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4282
photos
187
followers
116
following
832% complete
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
24th April 2024 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
Annie D
ace
gorgeous light, colour and bokeh
April 25th, 2024
