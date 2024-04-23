Previous
Mill Workers Cottages by yorkshirekiwi
Mill Workers Cottages

These are some of the old mill workers cottages at Endenes saw mill. It was a wet day when we were there which just added to the atmosphere of this derelict site.
Carole G

ace
Annie D ace
oooh this a beautifully composed scene
April 23rd, 2024  
Dawn ace
A fabulous scene
April 23rd, 2024  
Brigette ace
lovely warm tones in this scene
April 23rd, 2024  
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
April 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 23rd, 2024  
