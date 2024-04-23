Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3036
Mill Workers Cottages
These are some of the old mill workers cottages at Endenes saw mill. It was a wet day when we were there which just added to the atmosphere of this derelict site.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4280
photos
186
followers
116
following
831% complete
View this month »
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th April 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ruins
,
cottages
Annie D
ace
oooh this a beautifully composed scene
April 23rd, 2024
Dawn
ace
A fabulous scene
April 23rd, 2024
Brigette
ace
lovely warm tones in this scene
April 23rd, 2024
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
April 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
April 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close