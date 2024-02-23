Sign up
Previous
Photo 464
Concentration
This is Lisa, my fellow exhibitor. I removed the photos on the black wall behind her for the negative space look
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
461
2973
462
2974
463
2975
464
2976
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Themes
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
23rd February 2024 12:04pm
Tags
laptop
,
negative
,
space
,
concentration
,
for2024
Dianne
ace
She’ll love this study of concentration.
February 23rd, 2024
