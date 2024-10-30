Previous
Fantail by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3225

Fantail

Not the best fantail shot in the world, but at least in this one you can see why it's named the fantail. It's incredibly difficult to catch them with the tail spread like this
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
883% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Excellent timing!
October 30th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh it's marvellous - such a good shot of the tail!
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise