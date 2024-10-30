Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3225
Fantail
Not the best fantail shot in the world, but at least in this one you can see why it's named the fantail. It's incredibly difficult to catch them with the tail spread like this
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4472
photos
184
followers
116
following
883% complete
View this month »
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
23rd October 2024 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fantail
Mary Siegle
ace
Excellent timing!
October 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh it's marvellous - such a good shot of the tail!
October 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close