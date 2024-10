The Pumpkin Quiz Master

I am a member of a pub quiz team, and every second Thursday night, we play. Tonight’s fell on Halloween, so a Halloween themed quiz was on the agenda. Here is our Quizmaster in her second outfit of the night. I found her in the bathroom struggling with the mechanics of the outfit. After some ferreting around and lots of giggling I found her inflate button. It continued to inflate after I took this photo. I thought she was going to pop