Kangaroo Paw by yorkshirekiwi
Kangaroo Paw

Another shot of Kangaroo Paw, but this time in colour. I find the structure of this plant fascinating.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Diana ace
I have never seen such a beautiful and detailed capture of one, the colours are so amazing!
October 18th, 2024  
