Tulip Bud by yorkshirekiwi
Tulip Bud

A local is selling tulips at a great price in a lay-by in TK. I bought 3 bunches yesterday and had. a play with the macro lens. This is a red one about to burst open amongst purple and yellow ones
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2024  
julia ace
Love Tulips..
October 13th, 2024  
