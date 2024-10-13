Sign up
Previous
Photo 3208
Tulip Bud
A local is selling tulips at a great price in a lay-by in TK. I bought 3 bunches yesterday and had. a play with the macro lens. This is a red one about to burst open amongst purple and yellow ones
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
2
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
13th October 2024 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bud
,
abstract
,
tulip
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
October 13th, 2024
julia
ace
Love Tulips..
October 13th, 2024
