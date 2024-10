Golf at the beach

I'd booked to play Clarks Beach golf course a few weeks ago. I wasn't keen in the morning, as the weather looked very iffy. Drove through some torrential rain to get here. Glad I made the effort. I had a lovely day, the course was beautiful, albeit a lot of water hazards, not including the Manukau harbour. The people I played with were fun, and to top it off I came home with a prize.