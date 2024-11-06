Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3232
Bathroom Window
I've been manning an exhibition most of the day, and the venue is an old school house. I quite like the frosted glass in the old window frame in the bathroom
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4479
photos
184
followers
116
following
885% complete
View this month »
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad mini (A17 Pro)
Taken
6th November 2024 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
owo-7
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Simple and quite beautiful!
November 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close