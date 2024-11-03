Previous
Hebe - White Mist by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3229

Hebe - White Mist

I was going for a soft focus look by shooting through the surrounding petals. The wind contributed too! It's hopeless in the garden with a macro lens at this time of year - too much wind
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
