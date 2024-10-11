Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3206
Aurora Australis
@nickspicsnz
messaged me tonight to say she was going out to see if she could see the Aurora, and did I want to come. So I did. We shot up the road to a high, darkish point, and I managed to capture this .
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4453
photos
184
followers
116
following
878% complete
View this month »
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th October 2024 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
southern
,
auroraaustralis
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close