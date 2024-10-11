Previous
Aurora Australis by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3206

Aurora Australis

@nickspicsnz messaged me tonight to say she was going out to see if she could see the Aurora, and did I want to come. So I did. We shot up the road to a high, darkish point, and I managed to capture this .
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
