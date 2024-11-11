Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3237
Call of Nature
This really amused me. These toilets are a protected historical site, and are part of the Old School Arts Centre. It makes you realize what a young country NZ is when a not so old outhouse is classed as historical
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4484
photos
185
followers
116
following
886% complete
View this month »
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad mini (A17 Pro)
Taken
6th November 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toilet
,
overgrown
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close