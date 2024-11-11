Previous
Call of Nature by yorkshirekiwi
Call of Nature

This really amused me. These toilets are a protected historical site, and are part of the Old School Arts Centre. It makes you realize what a young country NZ is when a not so old outhouse is classed as historical
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
