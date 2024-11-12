Previous
Worm Hunter by yorkshirekiwi
Worm Hunter

I have to confess that I have a bit of a phobia about worms. Judging by the amount that this thrush has been collecting for his family, it's putting me off walking across our grass. It seems to be harbouring a lot of worms
Chris Cook ace
Worms are harmless. I don’t understand the phobia. But then I do understand that many phobias defy explanation. Great shot though.
