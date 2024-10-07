Sign up
Photo 3202
Gone Bush
A rather muddy and treacherous path through bush
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
walk
path
bush
Krista Marson
looks wild and evocative
October 7th, 2024
Lesley
Ooh that’s narrow, but exciting
October 7th, 2024
Dorothy
As long as there are no snakes or spiders!
October 7th, 2024
Carole G
@illinilass
not in NZ thankfully
October 7th, 2024
