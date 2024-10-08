Previous
Golf Mystery Trip by yorkshirekiwi
Golf Mystery Trip

I somehow volunteered to help organise the ladies golf mystery trip this year. We took 20 lady golfers to play at Waihi. First we stopped for morning tea at the Waikano Station cafe. They opened half an hour earlier especially for us.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
What a great idea. I wonder if our golfing ladies in Balalter would like a mystery trip?! Nice that the cafe opened early for you.
October 8th, 2024  
