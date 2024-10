Wildflower

A couple of years ago, I scattered a packet of wildflower seeds on a bare bit of earth that had been dug up by our entrance way when we were doing some landscaping. I enjoyed seeing the different flowers that came up. I let them die back , and last year we seeded grass. This year we have some pretty pink blooms by our gate way. I think they must have reseeded from the original wild flower seeds. Google tells me these are Dainthus