Backlit Tulips by yorkshirekiwi
Backlit Tulips

My tulips from earlier in the week have opened. I loved how they were backlit in the sun this morning.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
A gorgeous image - just like a fine piece of art.
October 16th, 2024  
