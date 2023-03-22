Previous
And it Snowed by yorkshirekiwi
And it Snowed

Got quite chilly during the night, and when we emerged out from under our duvets we realised why. It had snowed on the mountain. Played 2 rounds of matchplay, won one, lost the other, but stayed dry
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Carole G

ace
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
March 23rd, 2023  
Dawn ace
Fabulous fav
March 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
