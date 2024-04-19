Previous
Rusty sheds and mossy walls by yorkshirekiwi
Rusty sheds and mossy walls

This weekend some of our camera club set out for a weekend in the King Country. We passed lots of rusty sheds and mossy and lichen covered walls and fences on the way down on Friday
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
