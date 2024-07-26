Sign up
Previous
Photo 3129
Sumatran Tiger
Ranah, the male tiger at Auckland zoo. As we were on the way out he stalked across the enclosure and stared at us. Great to see him, as he can often be hidden at the back of the enclosure in the bamboo
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
4
4
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th July 2024 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tiger
,
sumatran
Susan Klassen
ace
Super capture of this Tiger. I
July 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Why a beautiful face and a wonderful capture.
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
July 26th, 2024
Dianne
ace
He is certainly looking your way! A terrific image.
July 26th, 2024
