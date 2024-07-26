Previous
Sumatran Tiger by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3129

Sumatran Tiger

Ranah, the male tiger at Auckland zoo. As we were on the way out he stalked across the enclosure and stared at us. Great to see him, as he can often be hidden at the back of the enclosure in the bamboo
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Susan Klassen ace
Super capture of this Tiger. I
July 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Why a beautiful face and a wonderful capture.
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
July 26th, 2024  
Dianne ace
He is certainly looking your way! A terrific image.
July 26th, 2024  
