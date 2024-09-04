Previous
Jumping Spider by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3169

Jumping Spider

Tiny, tiny little fellow on the brick work of our house. Little update with Sapphie, she has perked up no end on the mixture of pain killers and antibiotics. She was booked to have some teeth pulled today, in the hope it stops the neurological pain, she's been having. At the last moment and after consultation with the vet, we're going to leave her a little longer with the medication then review after she's finished the course. I'm rather relieved as I'm away for 4 days on a photography trip, and I would have been worrying about leaving her without teeth. Ian is in charge of the medicine dispensing for a few days
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Itsy Bitsy Spider! cool shot, Carole
September 4th, 2024  
Rick ace
Great capture.
September 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Poor wee mite - that's Sapphie, not the cute spider!
September 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise