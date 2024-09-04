Jumping Spider

Tiny, tiny little fellow on the brick work of our house. Little update with Sapphie, she has perked up no end on the mixture of pain killers and antibiotics. She was booked to have some teeth pulled today, in the hope it stops the neurological pain, she's been having. At the last moment and after consultation with the vet, we're going to leave her a little longer with the medication then review after she's finished the course. I'm rather relieved as I'm away for 4 days on a photography trip, and I would have been worrying about leaving her without teeth. Ian is in charge of the medicine dispensing for a few days