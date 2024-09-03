Sign up
Photo 3168
Freesia
Spring must be here. This is the first of my freesia's coming up in the garden.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4415
photos
184
followers
117
following
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st September 2024 12:43pm
purple
freesia
