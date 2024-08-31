Daffodils

Another stressful day involving a cat. This time my old girl, Sapphie. She has been diagnosed as having FOPS . Feline orofacial pain syndrome (FOPS) is a pain disorder of cats with behavioural signs of oral discomfort and tongue mutilation. At two o clock this morning she was clawing at her face in great distress. An emergency trip to the vet, and now we are having to dose her with a powdered medicine to relieve the pain, basically its an epilepsy drug in a capsule, so we're supposed to sprinkle half of one in her food. But it tastes bitter, so she wont touch it, and it hurts to eat. So now we have to find another way of getting her to ingest it, until her dental appointment which may, or may not help. Not a good day