Golfing in the rain

I have just played 72 holes of golf in 2 days. How lucky we have been with the weather. This was waiting to tee off on the 1st of the 72 holes. Luckily, we were last to tee off and could shelter under the clubhouse's roof. That was all the rain we had to contend with despite thunderstorms after we'd finished the first 36 holes. Day two was dry. It's a shame the golf was no good