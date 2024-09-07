Previous
Star Trails by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3172

Star Trails

This is from my very long night in the cold shooting 10 minute exposures to produce these star trails over the Taupo tree. First attempt at this, so quite happy
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

