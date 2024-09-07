Sign up
Previous
Photo 3172
Star Trails
This is from my very long night in the cold shooting 10 minute exposures to produce these star trails over the Taupo tree. First attempt at this, so quite happy
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4419
photos
184
followers
117
following
869% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
6th September 2024 3:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
star
,
trails
,
taupo
