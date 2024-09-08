Previous
Waihora Lagoon by yorkshirekiwi
Waihora Lagoon

Last time I visited this lagoon there was no water in it. Just a grassy meadow. It was good to see it with tree reflections this time.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Carole G

ace
*lynn ace
beautiful ~ love the tones and reflections
September 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous greens.
September 8th, 2024  
