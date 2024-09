The Lake Taupo Tree

OMG what a day/night. After last night's sunset we grabbed some food then went out at 11pm to try some astro photography. Unfortunately there was too much cloud cover, so had to change venues. We ended up at Lake Taupo filming star trails (to be processced later). Standing in the freezing cold for 2 hours. Got home at 2am, then were up again at 4.45am to get back to the Taupo tree for sunrise. We finally got home tonight at 8pm after some other excursions - to be continued.