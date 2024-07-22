Sign up
Photo 3125
Pink Cloud
We had one of those days when we had four seasons in one day. It started with cold, rainy showers, a very heavy burst of hail, and sunny periods. I happened to look out of the window when I was making dinner and saw this pink cloud.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
cloud
,
pink
Maggiemae
ace
Nice definition of the cloud as well as your dark foreground showing two wavy cabbage trees?
July 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
Such a bright candy floss cloud. Love those trees too.
July 22nd, 2024
