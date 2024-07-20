Sign up
Previous
Photo 3123
Fine Tawny Port
Another cold, wet wintery day, so I decided to have a go at dark food photography. Didn't have much in the pantry so resorted to a bottle of port. I may even drink some later!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4369
photos
189
followers
118
following
855% complete
3116
3117
3118
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
20th July 2024 1:27pm
Tags
port
,
tawny
,
darkfoodphotography
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, Taylors Port, it's been years since I've had a glass of that.
July 20th, 2024
