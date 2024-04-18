Previous
Pink sunrise by yorkshirekiwi
Pink sunrise

I got up early to play golf at my favourite course today. What a glorious start to the day! I even had a reasonable game of golf today.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Gorgeous start to your day!
April 18th, 2024  
