Photo 3030
Lioness
This lioness, woke up, stretched then wandered down to the water's edge. I don't know what she could see, but she even dabbed her paw in under the leaves floating on top.
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
lioness
