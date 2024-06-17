Previous
Lily Fields by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3090

Lily Fields

Apparently it was an exceptional year for lilies growing in the Kakadu. The scene here looks peaceful and beautiful in the early evening light. But be aware, crocodiles lurk around here.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting.
bkb in the city
Great capture but stay alert
June 18th, 2024  
