Comb Crested Jacana by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3091

Comb Crested Jacana

So nice to be home, and now I can start looking at and editing photos on a big screen!
The Jacana are also called Christbirds, lilytrotters and lot-birds. Very appropriate as this one was literally running across the lily pads
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
846% complete

Corinne C ace
Such an elegant bird
June 17th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful capture of this unusual bird!
June 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a beauty, love his hat.
June 18th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2024  
