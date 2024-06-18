Sign up
Previous
Photo 3091
Comb Crested Jacana
So nice to be home, and now I can start looking at and editing photos on a big screen!
The Jacana are also called Christbirds, lilytrotters and lot-birds. Very appropriate as this one was literally running across the lily pads
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th June 2024 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lillies
,
jacana
Corinne C
ace
Such an elegant bird
June 17th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful capture of this unusual bird!
June 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beauty, love his hat.
June 18th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 18th, 2024
