Previous
Red Wattle Bird by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3089

Red Wattle Bird

Our flight wasn't until early evening, so we spent some time in Perth Botanical Gardens. I guess these red wattle birds are fairly common here, but I was pleased to capture one.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
846% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
So beautiful!
June 17th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great capture.
June 17th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
A very beautiful bird and not common where I’m from, so also unusual to me.
June 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise