Previous
Photo 3089
Red Wattle Bird
Our flight wasn't until early evening, so we spent some time in Perth Botanical Gardens. I guess these red wattle birds are fairly common here, but I was pleased to capture one.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
3
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th June 2024 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bird
,
wattle
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful!
June 17th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Great capture.
June 17th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very beautiful bird and not common where I’m from, so also unusual to me.
June 17th, 2024
