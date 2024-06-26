Previous
Waxeye by yorkshirekiwi
Waxeye

Just a cute little wax eye hanging out on a tree.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful little bird. You really captured beautiful colors and textures in this image.
June 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
What a beautiful little bird. I don’t believe I’ve seen one on my visits, will keep my eye out for them.
June 26th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
June 26th, 2024  
