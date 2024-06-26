Sign up
Photo 3099
Waxeye
Just a cute little wax eye hanging out on a tree.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
3
3
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4345
photos
188
followers
118
following
849% complete
View this month »
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th June 2024 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
waxeye
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful little bird. You really captured beautiful colors and textures in this image.
June 26th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
What a beautiful little bird. I don’t believe I’ve seen one on my visits, will keep my eye out for them.
June 26th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
June 26th, 2024
