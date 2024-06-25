Sign up
Photo 3098
Yummy Worm for dinner
Thought I should get my camera out again and shoot something fresh, rather than all my Aussie trip photos. I looked out of the window and there were 3 kingfishers on the fences around our house. Watched this one swoop down and snap up a worm
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Tags
worm
,
kingfisher
Rick
ace
Wow, I'd be really happy to look and see one of those sitting out there. Great shot.
June 25th, 2024
