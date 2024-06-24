Previous
Mirima National Park by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3097

Mirima National Park

Panorama of the rock formations of Mirima National Park. Apparently they're mini versions of the Bungle Bungles
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Carole G

2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Issi Bannerman
Beautiful capture of all that glorious rock!
June 24th, 2024  
Christina
Rock the colour that only Australia can do!
June 24th, 2024  
