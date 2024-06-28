Sign up
Previous
Photo 3101
Tui in the Bush
This tui was hiding deep in a bush, I couldn't get a clear shot of him. however I really liked the way the leaves I was shooting through have acted like a dreamy filter, making it a bit of an artwork
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
2
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
26th June 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tui
,
filteredbyleaves
Annie D
ace
It is very artistic - the colours are beautiful
June 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and gorgeous tones.
June 28th, 2024
