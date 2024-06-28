Previous
Tui in the Bush by yorkshirekiwi
Tui in the Bush

This tui was hiding deep in a bush, I couldn't get a clear shot of him. however I really liked the way the leaves I was shooting through have acted like a dreamy filter, making it a bit of an artwork
Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Annie D ace
It is very artistic - the colours are beautiful
June 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and gorgeous tones.
June 28th, 2024  
