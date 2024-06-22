Previous
Just Hanging About by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3095

Just Hanging About

I find these fruit bats fascinating..Not everyone's cup of tea, but I really like watching them. This was one of a colony hanging around in the trees at Pink Creek
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Cool!
June 22nd, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
I do think they are fascinating as well. Great capture.
June 22nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
super capture ~ looks like it is watching you
June 22nd, 2024  
Mary Siegle ace
What an interesting little creature! You got a very nice shot of it.
June 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
What a neat shot of it.
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise