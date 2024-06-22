Sign up
Previous
Photo 3095
Just Hanging About
I find these fruit bats fascinating..Not everyone's cup of tea, but I really like watching them. This was one of a colony hanging around in the trees at Pink Creek
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
5
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4341
photos
188
followers
118
following
847% complete
3088
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th June 2024 3:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fruit
,
bat
eDorre
ace
Cool!
June 22nd, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
I do think they are fascinating as well. Great capture.
June 22nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
super capture ~ looks like it is watching you
June 22nd, 2024
Mary Siegle
ace
What an interesting little creature! You got a very nice shot of it.
June 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
What a neat shot of it.
June 22nd, 2024
