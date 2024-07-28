Sign up
Previous
Photo 3131
Kereru
A kereru or pigeon preening itself in a spot of light
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
4
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
25th July 2024 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
,
preening
,
kerer
Suzanne
ace
What a wonderful capture
July 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great pov and capture of this lovely pigeon
July 28th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely capture!
July 28th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful light and a fabulous image.
July 28th, 2024
