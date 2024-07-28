Previous
Kereru by yorkshirekiwi
Kereru

A kereru or pigeon preening itself in a spot of light
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Suzanne ace
What a wonderful capture
July 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great pov and capture of this lovely pigeon
July 28th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely capture!
July 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful light and a fabulous image.
July 28th, 2024  
