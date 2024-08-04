Sign up
Previous
Photo 3138
And the Tide Rushes In
Had a trip out to the coast today. Weather was better there than at home, so we spent a very pleasant couple of hours in the sun.
This months theme is a line from a song. I immediately thought of the song by The Moody Blues - The tide rushes in
Then the tide rushes in
And washes my castles away.
Then I'm really not so sure
Which side of the bed I should lay,
I should lay..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_g0FDquKKoQ
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
2
2
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
August 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
this is stunning!
August 4th, 2024
