After a rude early awakening. I overslept and we were planning to shoot sunrises. It was pretty cold. Had to defrost the window screen before we set off. We then went on to the thermal parks to warm up. These are mud pools bubbling a way.Lyrics for Mud by Whiskey MyersDaddy owed the banker manSo we was drownin' before the floodThat river washed us all awayLeft us right here in the mudYeah, in the mud