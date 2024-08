I'm so glad I didn't oversleep this morning. The mist was still rolling in as the sun rose over the jetty. We even had a little white cat come to investigate. He photobombed one of my slow shutter speed shots and, unfortunately, became an amorphous white blob.Lyrics from (Sittin on) the dock of a bay by Otis ReadingI'm sittin' on the dock of the bayWatching the tide roll awayI'm just sittin' on the dock of the bayWastin' time.Best viewed on black