Love in the Mist by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3159

Love in the Mist

Just faffing around with a piece of love in the mist which was in the little bouquet I received last night.

Song: Little Blue by The Beautiful South
How can a flower so pretty
Be so laden down with dew
Little Blue
https://youtu.be/t6JWAowo1Uk?si=S8U0eykI6On5i1jV
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Phil Howcroft ace
superb macro of a rather beautiful flower head
August 25th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Stunningly beautiful
August 25th, 2024  
