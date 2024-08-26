Previous
A Tank of Trout by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3160

A Tank of Trout

A huge man made pond with a viewing window, full of trout

Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd

“We’re just two lost souls Swimming in a fish bowl Year after year Running over the same old ground What have we found? The same old fears Wish you were here”

https://youtu.be/84Tq-eAJIk4?si=s1bk00_XEzWnhqLO
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details

