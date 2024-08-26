Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3160
A Tank of Trout
A huge man made pond with a viewing window, full of trout
Wish You Were Here - Pink Floyd
“We’re just two lost souls Swimming in a fish bowl Year after year Running over the same old ground What have we found? The same old fears Wish you were here”
https://youtu.be/84Tq-eAJIk4?si=s1bk00_XEzWnhqLO
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4407
photos
184
followers
117
following
865% complete
View this month »
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
15th August 2024 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fish
,
trout
,
swimming
,
theme-august2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close