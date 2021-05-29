Sign up
In the pink............
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc.
29th May 2021
29th May 21
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
sooc
,
senetti
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very pretty!
June 12th, 2021
moni kozi
Beautiful
June 12th, 2021
