Previous
Photo 1164
Adrift~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
3
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
#2
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
11th August 2024 11:43am
Tags
sooc
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
August 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful soft image!
August 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous soft image and tones.
August 12th, 2024
