Previous
Photo 1166
All about the raindrops~~~~~
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
4
4
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
#2
NIKON D7100
flower
droplets
daisy
african
Diana
ace
Gorgeous with the droplet as a magnifying glass!
August 14th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely
August 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He drops
August 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the raindrops
August 14th, 2024
