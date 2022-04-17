Previous
Next
View from my upstairs window today..... by ziggy77
Photo 1084

View from my upstairs window today.....

17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
296% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous view!!!
April 16th, 2022  
Diana Moss ace
Beautiful - lucky you!
April 16th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful shot and view
April 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise