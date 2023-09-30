Previous
Senetti flowers......... by ziggy77
Photo 1123

Senetti flowers.........

The original sooc (double in-camera exposure) of the mosaic image I posted yesterday.

I am quite enjoying practising with the in camera double exposure, there will probably more be in the coming week/weeks. Apologies in advance.

Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

~*~ Jo ~*~

ace
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
307% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Olwynne
This is beautiful. I would print that and put it on my wall
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise