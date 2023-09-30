Sign up
Photo 1123
Senetti flowers.........
The original sooc (double in-camera exposure) of the mosaic image I posted yesterday.
I am quite enjoying practising with the in camera double exposure, there will probably more be in the coming week/weeks. Apologies in advance.
Thank you for your visits, comments and Favs. All very much appreciated. Best viewed on black if you have the time. sooc
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
~*~ Jo ~*~
@ziggy77
Hi, I'm Jo, Live in North Wales, UK. I was bought my first camera for my (!!) Birthday in May 2013 ...
4
1
#2
NIKON D7100
30th September 2023 11:38am
garden
sooc
senetti
in-camera-double-exposure
3-images
Olwynne
This is beautiful. I would print that and put it on my wall
October 1st, 2023
